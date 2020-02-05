Johannesburg - Police are investigating cases of hijacking and inquest after a 65-year-old woman who was travelling with her husband when they were hijacked by bogus police officers was found dead.
Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said details regarding what happened were still sketchy as the 68-year-old husband was still traumatised and not giving much information.
"We are waiting for him to calm down so that we can get a statement from him regarding what happened. He's very traumatised," he said.
According to Masondo, the couple were travelling from Vereeniging on Tuesday night when they were hijacked.
"The 68-year-old husband and his 65-year-old wife were travelling along the R59 freeway and when approaching Engen Garage, they were stopped by bogus police with blue lights, pointed with firearms and hijacked of their white Toyota Hilux Double Cab.