Police stand nect to the body of the woman who was hijacked and killed in Alex. Picture: @Abramjee Twitter
Johannesburg - A woman was shot and killed in a hijacking in Alexandra township on Friday morning around 6am.

The hijackers shot her, then threw her body out of the car, leaving the body on the side of the road. Later police covered the body with a silver foil as they looked around for clues with regards to who her killers may be.

According to Gauteng Police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, i t's not known yet where she was from or where she was going but witnesses told police that a group of between  four or five men ambushed her at the traffic lights and shot her.

"She is about 45 years old and we understand that she was driving a KIA. We don't not yet if it was a sedan or a 4x4 as all that information will be revealed during investigations.

"She was shot in the body and we can't say how many times. A case of hijacking and murder have been opened," she said.

There are allegations that the car was later found but Peters could not confirm that.


The Star