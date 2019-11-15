Woman hijacked and killed in Alex
Johannesburg - A woman was shot and killed in a hijacking in Alexandra township on Friday morning around 6am.
The hijackers shot her, then threw her body out of the car, leaving the body on the side of the road. Later police covered the body with a silver foil as they looked around for clues with regards to who her killers may be.
According to Gauteng Police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, i t's not known yet where she was from or where she was going but witnesses told police that a group of between four or five men ambushed her at the traffic lights and shot her.
"She is about 45 years old and we understand that she was driving a KIA. We don't not yet if it was a sedan or a 4x4 as all that information will be revealed during investigations.
"She was shot in the body and we can't say how many times. A case of hijacking and murder have been opened," she said.
There are allegations that the car was later found but Peters could not confirm that.
This just fills one with anger, sadness, and rage. I think @SAPoliceService should shoot to kill now. No arrests in highjacking cases, only death. This is the only language these people speak.— Thabiso (@AlwaysThabiso) November 15, 2019
Even in Isipingo, two women were shot dead. Botched hijacking— sika🇿🇦 (@sikamarayzo) November 15, 2019
My goodness, it's time we sort this criminals ourselves @SAPoliceService and Bheki cele are failing us— Mr Mdaka 🖤💚💛 (@Zakz_Aka_Bhoza) November 15, 2019
Why are hijackers killing women drivers a lot lately ?— Moraka 2nd wa Phooko (@phokxmann72) November 15, 2019
