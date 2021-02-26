Woman in court for allegedly plotting to kill ex-husband over child maintenance dispute

Johannesburg - A Limpopo woman accused of plotting to kill her ex-husband after they wrangled over child maintenance was expected to appear in court on Friday. She was arrested as she withdrew the R10 000 to pay the hitman. The 35-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy to murder her police officer ex and was to appear at the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court. Limpopo Hawks’ Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement that allegations were that the woman hired a hitman in November 2020 to kill her ex-husband, who is a police official in Vhembe district, over child maintenance dispute. “The Hawks received a tip off about the plot and kept an observation until the suspect was arrested [at] the time she went to withdraw money from the bank to pay the hitman. It is further alleged that the hitman was promised R10,000 to execute the ex-husband,” he said.

“The woman will appear in the to answer charges of conspiracy to commit murder,” he said.

Last month, a Limpopo woman accused of being the mastermind behind her husband’s murder appeared at the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court alongside three accomplices.

Ntanganedzeni Winnie Mudau, 34, was arrested on December 18 at Mpheni Village for allegedly masterminding the murder of her businessman husband, Azwifaneli Mudau, 37, who was the owner of Riyalivhuwa Electrical Engineering.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said their arrest followed an incident where the victim was accosted by a group of assailants and shot dead in front of his gate in Thohoyandou on Valentine’s Day last year.

“Two of the suspects were arrested after they allegedly robbed a post office at Masia and were later linked to the murder of the said businessman. Further police investigations revealed that the woman allegedly hired the suspects to kill her husband,” said Ngoepe at the time.

