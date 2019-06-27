Zwelethu Xolani Mambane, who was in the same lift with a woman who died when it crashed says he is still struggling to use his upper body due to pains. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)

The sole survivor of the elevator accident that killed a woman in Doornfontein said after he climbed out elevator the woman kept crying “Help me I’m dying”. Zwelethu Xolani Mambane, 27, was in the elevator with the woman - believed to be in her 40s- who died of a head injury after the elevator at 120 End Street in Doornfontein failed, ascended and crashed against the roof of the last floor on Sunday.

Mambane, who lives on the 14th floor of the building, told The Star that he was returning a trolley to Shoprite when the incident happened around 8.55am.

He said he entered the elevator and found the woman inside.

“When the elevator reached the ground floor the doors opened but we could not get out because it went back up at high speed,” he said.

Following a rapid ascension, the elevator collided with the roof of the 26-floor residential building and he lost consciousness.

“When I woke up, the woman was on the floor, screaming and bleeding from her head. She said: “Help me I’m dying. Help me I’m dying’,” he recalled.

Mambane then climbed through a hole in the elevator and crawled onto cables which connect the other lifts below.

“I was not balancing on anything. It was just my legs dangling in the air and I could see the ground floor and other elevators going up and down,” he said.

Mambane said the motivation that kept him holding on to the cables was the fact that he was expectant father.

Help came after an hour and 20 minutes, he said.

“The woman was still screaming but she was dying and losing strength, I could hear that,” he said.

He said paramedics arrived about 40 minutes later. However, the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Tenants at the building said they had complained about the elevators long before the tragic incident.

A tenant who lives on the 26th floor told The Star that almost weekly there would be elevators that malfunctioned.

Africa Housing Company (AFHCO) manages the block of flats and Afhco spokesperson Nomfundo Mwelase said the elevators were maintained regularly.

“The last safety inspection was undertaken in February 2019 and certified as being fully compliant,” said Mwelase. She further said complaints in the past had been about minor operational occurrences.

United Elevators, manufacturers of the elevators, said they had no comment.

The building where a woman died after the lift she was in crashed.

Mambane said he transported himself to a doctor after the accident and was later referred to a radiologist. He further added that employees of AFHCO came to visit him, however, he felt they were only doing so to protect their business.

Mwelase said AFHCO had contacted the next of kin of the deceased and offered counselling and would liaise with them to provide support. The tenants of the building were also offered counselling.

Mambane, however, said he appreciated the offer for counseling but would prefer compensation.

“They came and told me about counselling but I told them that I already paid for my medical bills from my pocket without the help of anyone,” he said.

Mambane said if the company does not approach him with a compensation offer by Monday, he would consider legal action.