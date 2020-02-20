Johannesburg - A woman was shot dead during an ANC branch meeting that had been convened to select a candidate for upcoming by-elections in the Vaal.
Police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto said the incident happened outside the Rust-ter-Vaal community hall in Vereeniging on Wednesday night.
He said allegations were that the members were inside the hall when the lights suddenly went out. It's not known why the power went off but Lephoto confirmed that there was no load shedding in the area as nearby houses had electricity.
People started going outside the hall. The woman was one of those that were already outside when gunshots suddenly rang in the night.
Lephoto said there was chaos as people scattered in the dark, scared of being shot