Woman shot and killed during ANC branch meeting









Picture: leo2014/Pixabay Johannesburg - A woman was shot dead during an ANC branch meeting that had been convened to select a candidate for upcoming by-elections in the Vaal. Police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto said the incident happened outside the Rust-ter-Vaal community hall in Vereeniging on Wednesday night. He said allegations were that the members were inside the hall when the lights suddenly went out. It's not known why the power went off but Lephoto confirmed that there was no load shedding in the area as nearby houses had electricity. People started going outside the hall. The woman was one of those that were already outside when gunshots suddenly rang in the night. Lephoto said there was chaos as people scattered in the dark, scared of being shot

"We responded to a call around 8pm of gunshots. Upon our arrival we found a woman, a 33-year-old, in a pool of blood and with a gunshot wound to the head.

"Unfortunately the woman succumbed to the gunshot wound on the scene." he said

He also said although multiple shots were fired in the dark, no one else was hit by the bullets except the deceased.

"No one is coming forward with information. They say they don't know who fired the shots nor the directions they came from.

"No suspect has yet been arrested and a case of murder has been opened. Investigations are ongoing," Lephoto said.

The Star spoke to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on the matter and he said he would not be able to answer over the phone requesting that he rather be sent written questions. He had not yet responded at the time of publication.

The Star