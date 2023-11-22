Woman’s body found in Olifantsvlei search near N1

The search for a man, 21, who was swept away during a ritual cleansing in the Kliprivier stream in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday, continues today (Thursday). Yesterday, a woman’s body was found near the N1 highway.

Since Sunday, the EMS’s Aquatic Rescue Unit and the SAPS have been searching for the bodies. About 10am yesterday, passer-by Simon Linda Nkosi was walking next to N1 north towards Eldorado Park when he spotted the body of a woman in the water. Nkosi said: “I was from Southern Farm on my way to Freedom Park. I crossed the road, I spotted light thighs. I thought it was a doll or a mannequin.

“As I took a closer look I noticed hair and thought it was a human being. I asked another man to also look closer. He confirmed that this was a body of a human being. “We flagged a number of vehicles with no luck. We did not give up until a security personnel vehicle stopped. That was when the SAPS were called. The search team and pathology van arrived at the scene.” Police transported the body to Diepkloof pathology lab in Soweto.

Following a four-day search for the two people who fell into the Olifantsvlei on Saturday during a rituals performed on the river bank, the body of a female was recovered from the river next to a bridge on the N1 almost 5kms from where the incident took place. The Gauteng traffic police air wing has now joined the search as the search continues. Picture: Timothy Bernard Independent Newspapers. EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed that it was a woman’s body. Khumalo said: “The search and rescue team discovered an identified female in Kliprivier on the N1 highway bridge. It is uncertain whether the body is that of one of the two young persons that allegedly drowned. “After a gruelling search, it has been called off and it will continue today. The City of Johannesburg urges the community and traditional healers to practise caution when performing ceremonies and rituals.”