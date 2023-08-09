Women from all walks of life celebrate National Women’s Day

Johannesburg - Women across the country are commemorating National Women’s Day at a time when the gender is encountering the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV). The day commemorates the 1956 march of approximately 20 000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to petition against the country’s pass laws that required South Africans defined as ‘black’ under The Population Registration Act to carry a dompass.

The Star spoke to different women to hear their views on what Women's Day means to them. Edenvale resident Thembani Mavundla said the day is to honour and recognise the achievements, contributions, and rights of women. ‘’In the South African political context, Women's Day holds special significance as it commemorates the 1956 Women's march against apartheid and the pass laws. It's a day to acknowledge the important role women play in society and advocate for gender equality. Women are humanity's only doorway to this beautiful earth,’’ said Mavundla.

University of Johannesburg student Sihle Nkosi said the significance of the day highlights the important role women play in bettering the country. ‘’Women's Day, to me, means that we are celebrating women who fought for equality and freedom. Women's Day is a reminder that women should have the same opportunities as men and should also be respected,’’ Nkosi said. Company Secretary and deputy compliance and ethics officer in the renewable sector, Nelly Kutumela, said this day is a reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality and the importance of empowering women in all aspects of life.

‘’Women's Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of women worldwide,’’ said Kutumela. Pearl Mazibuko, from Kathorus Parliament in Ekurhuleni, said the day means nothing if she goes out there, invited by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and expects to stand all day in the sun at the Union Buildings, listening to what was said last year. ‘’As we are aware that Ramaphosa is addressing the official Women's Day event in Pretoria today, he will make promises, like he has done over the years, without implementation. Women and children are abused each and every day. Ramaphosa, we want implementation! Implementation! Implementation!,’’ said Mazibuko.

Elizabeth Khoali-Tsotetsi, chairperson of Ward 62 in Zone 10 Ekurhuleni, said this day is about celebrating the brave women who marched to the Union Buildings for the freedom that women have today. ‘’It is sad how today's generation doesn't even have an idea of what was happening on that day, except those who are in the political environment. Our lifestyle today doesn't even get close to celebrating those who made it happen for the very freedom we have today. We still have women who support those who oppress other women because of the power they hold.’’ ‘’I wish many South African women could wake up and see the brighter side of life, which was fought for, for us to have the life we have today,’’ said Khoali-Tsotetsi.