Women urged to wrap up event with a ‘glowcation’

Johannesburg - Intriguing discussions, awareness campaigns, and colourful events dominated August in celebration of women from all walks of life. One of the glittering events that closed off the month filled with activities was "Glowcation" from one of SA’s favourite alcohol brands, Bernini.

Glowcation is an opportunity to take time out to enjoy yourself and discover what life has to offer. To mark this theme, the brand summoned women who dazzled in white and blue, offering them different treats at the Seven Villa Hotel and Spa in Sandton. To improve blood circulation and also help relax and reduce stress, they underwent spa treatments.

The community of vibrant Glow Getters was also treated to a sound bath, a meditative experience where those in attendance are "bathed" in sound waves. In light of the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa, women were also offered self-defence demonstrations where they learnt different tricks to defend themselves in hostile situations such as rape attempts. Zesipho Mncwango, Bernini Brand Manager, spoke about the essence of the day and what Glowcation meant.

"I welcome you to Bernini Glowcation. Bernini is encouraging women to take the time and have the audacity to live a little. I am incredibly privileged to be here with all of you today. “The audacity to live a little campaign is about encouraging women to not prioritise or take time away from discovering themselves, exploring the world, and enjoying everything that life has to offer. And what better way to close off Women's Month than with you? “Who are women who perfectly articulate what it means to embody real natural unbound potential and a celebration of what it means to be a woman who articulates that?"