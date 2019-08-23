Gynore Fredericks Ed Zeeman (Morukuru Family) Anné Matthee Morgan Steyn Louis Strydom (Nedbank CWG Development Trust Chairman) Kiara Scott. Picture: Supplied

Gynore Fredericks couldn’t decide whether to study geography or biodiversity after she finished high school. She got to learn about a winemaking course that would allow her to work in different areas within vineyards.

“I absolutely love the farm life and it fitted into the whole plan that I had for my life,” she said.

The 25-year-old started studying a BSc in agriculture at Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute and then followed with the Protégé Programme.

Established in 2006, the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild (CWG) Development Trust Protégé Programme is a three-year internship programme created in a bid to help fast-track the transformation of the wine industry.

“After my final year, one of the facilitators came to speak to us and I applied, went for the interview and got in. I’m now in my third year (of the programme) and already have a job lined up with Mullineux Wines as an assistant winemaker.”

As an assistant winemaker, Fredericks will do everything from working in the vineyard to administration work and marketing of the brand.

“I’m the first in my family in this field, so everyone is excited for me. In the next few years I’d like to start my own brand and I want to travel to different wine regions around the world. Maybe go to Italy, Spain and California and get to know other wines and how they make them, and hopefully bring back some knowledge.”

Aspiring winemaker Gynore Fredericks is part of the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild (CWG) Development Trust Protégé Programme. Picture: Andrew Swarts

CWG gives aspirant winemakers and viticulturists the opportunity to work alongside and be mentored by South Africa’s best winemakers and members of the guild. This year, six new students are part of the programme.

Fredericks’s advice to young women who are interested in winemaking:

“You have to be a hard worker and be really keen to do it. It’s important to have leadership skills. It’s an amazing industry to be in, it’s like a family. It’s big but it’s small - everybody knows everybody.

“You get to experience a lot and to travel a lot. It’s a good choice.”

The programme plays an active role in the long-term health and sustainability of the wine industry and since its inception it has enrolled 30 protégés, 20 of whom now work within the South African wine industry.

It has seen protégés create their own wines, be exposed to international opportunities, and win prestigious awards.

Fredericks said though the industry was male dominated, transformation was happening at a rapid pace.

“More and more women are entering the wine industry and dominating in certain roles.”