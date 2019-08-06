TUMI Morake, Penny Lebyane and Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng will be spending the day with women for The Star Newspaper's Women's Day event on August 17

The Star Newspaper, in association with Moja LOVE, will be hosting a Women’s Day event like no other. Under the theme “The Choice is Yours”, the luxurious event will be a celebration of women and their right to choose what is right for them, no matter what judgement or social constructs against them. .

The rooftop set up will see The Ivy Champagne Garden in Bedfordview transform into a day of intimate talks, laughter and delicious food.

With a full menu of tapas, mains and desserts and vibrant cocktails overlooking a great view, guests will be intrigued by the speakers who will include Moja LOVE talent Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng and Penny Lebyane.

Lebyane, a media industry darling, has had her fair share of ups and downs in the limelight but has always remained true to who she is.

Lebyane is balancing her career across broadcasting platforms and is this month’s cover girl on True Love.

Dr Mofokeng, an author and advocate for women’s sexual health, will also be a guest speaker on the day.

Comedienne Tumi Morake will ensure belly laughs while discussing the different issues facing women in 2019.

Another Moja LOVE talent set to leave a mark with guests will be Enhle - The Medium who will talk about her journey.

“As The Star newspaper, we are proud to host the women of Gauteng at this event and we look forward to sharing and experiencing a wonderful day with our ladies.

“We would like them to book their tickets as there is limited space for the event. The talent that we have acquired in conjunction with Moja LOVE is something special and we want the women to enjoy the day with them.

“There will be give-aways, food, drinks, goodie bags from our partners Dark ‘* Lovely and Lo’real and some surprising clients. See you there,” The Star’s marketing and brand manager Kgomotso Kgatle said.

“Moja LOVE is excited to be part of The Star and Moja LOVE Women’s Day Event. We believe that every woman should be celebrated that is why we offer them a platform where they can truly be free to tell their stories in their own voice and through their lived experiences,” Moja LOVE’s head of Channel Bokani Moyo said.

The event will take place on August 17 from 10am to 2pm.

Tickets cost R395 (includes food, drinks, goodie hampers and a photo booth) and are available on Quicket.co.za.

For bookings contact Refilwe Methikge 011 633 2573/ [email protected]