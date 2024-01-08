Woolworths’ cashless service at its WCafé divides social media users

Reports that global retail giant Woolworths will go cashless sometime this month have been met with fierce opposition on social media. In a series of communications shared on various platforms, the corporation announced that its WCafé would go cashless for the safety of its customers.

“Hi there. Going cashless is a worldwide responsible business initiative in the interest of the safety of our customers and of our people. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. “For your safety and convenience, this WCafé is completely cashless. Our menu is seasonal, so we only feature ingredients when they taste their best. Now you can order one of our freshly baked cakes — the whole one! — for your next party or event. Just give us 48 hours’ notice and pick it up here.” Woolworths is expected to be among the first retailers to implement the cashless strategy.

While this has divided many South Africans, several other countries, among them Australia, reportedly denounced it in previous years. In 2021, ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ in Australia reported that Woolworths had abandoned a trial of cashless stores due to a flurry of customer complaints. ManlandAfrica, a user on X, provided information about the cashless payment option and clarified the distinction between cashless and cash payments.

“On a more ideological side, cashless societies are part of the goals of the World Economic Forum, and therefore it is no surprise that one of the WEF anchors, Patrice Motsepe, through Africa Rainbow Group, has gotten shares in the digital payments company Capprec. Tyme Bank is also built around the enhancement of digital transactions. “People must just develop their own retail chains because Woolworths is just the first of many retail companies to go the cashless route. You might want to ask what the main difference is between cash and digital payments, which are both products of an evil system. Cash payments offer anonymity. Digital payments aid traceability,” said ManlandAfrica. After the announcement gained traction on social media, a customer wrote on X: “Oh no, they have been conned by the Gates/Schwab alliance! Cashless is just a step on the journey to World Reset 2030.

“It is a trap to enforce CBDC so that GPPP can control what, how, when, and why we spend money! Beware of anything and everything that WEF, WHO, GAVI, GP, Gates, Schwab, IMF, World Bank, and BIS propose; they are planning to turn us all into fiefs.” Pietpetoors also commented on X: “Wonderful. I hope more shops will do that. That way, children do not have to lose their fathers in cash in transit robberies. Your cash must reach the bank somehow.” @LawSh MM shared his thoughts, pointing out that many businesses had been going cashless for a long time now.