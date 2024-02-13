Working on the go

These days, you can get so much work done straight from your smartphone that there’s barely any need to be confined to the office. There is a huge range of powerful tools and apps at your fingertips that can help you do everything from accepting payments to staying on top of your work to-do list. Here are eight essential Android apps for mobile entrepreneurs, remote workers and other road warriors who need to work on the go:

CamScanner CamScanner is a scanner app that lets you scan, edit, store and sync documents across smartphones, tablets and computers. You can capture and share invoices, customer application forms, contracts and other documents on the road – so there’s no need to get back to the office to use a scanner or printer. Canva

Canva is an all-in-one free photo editor, logo maker and video editor. You can use it to make stunning social media posts, videos, flyers, photo and video collages from customisable templates. It’s useful for any sales consultant, digital marketer or small business owner looking to take their proposals and marketing to the next level. Evernote Organise your life with Evernote, which makes it simple to write, collect and capture ideas as searchable notes, notebooks and to-do lists. You can clip interesting articles and web pages to read or use later. It also allows you to scan and organise paper documents, business cards, whiteboards and handwritten notes.

Expensify Snap a photo of any receipt with Expensify’s SmartScan technology that captures the details of the sales slip. Expensify also codes and submits business expenses for easy approval, next-day reimbursement, and automatic sync with accounting software. Google Drive

Google Drive, part of Google Workspace, is a safe place to back up and access all your files from any device. It also allows you to easily invite others to view, edit or leave comments on any of your files or folders. This makes it easy to collaborate with clients and customers, wherever you all are. Grammarly The Grammarly Keyboard and proof-reader allows you to write clearly, confidently and mistake-free on all your apps. Advanced features such as the synonyms tool help you enhance your vocabulary, spell check words and improve your writing - from emails and social media posts to memos and proposals.

Monday.com A work management and productivity app designed to help your team, Monday.com brings you all the collaboration and project management features you need to succeed. It enables you to manage teams, projects and processes easily - whether you’re working in an office space or virtually. Yoco