Xolani Khumalo hands himself to police after fatal raid

Johannesburg - Well-known drug buster and television host Xolani Khumalo handed himself over to the police in connection with a fatal incident that occurred at one of his show’s controversial drug busts. In July, the host of Moja Love’s reality show Sizokuthola and his crew landed in hot water after an interrogation led to a man’s death.

Moja Love issued a statement identifying the dead man as Robert “Kicks” Varrie. When the news broke on the internet, the channel confirmed that the crew were in the vicinity of the premises when Varrie was being questioned. However, it said it was still investigating the circumstances that led to the man having to allegedly be rushed to hospital. Moja Love told The Star yesterday that it was aware that Khumalo is handing himself to the police, refusing to divulge much more because the matter was sub judice. They said they would await the outcome in court.

In a statement shared publicly, the Xolani Khumalo Foundation also confirmed that Khumalo handed himself in after being requested to do so by police. “The SAPS has requested that Xolani Khumalo hand himself over in connection with an incident that occurred at one of the last drug busts. “Xolani Khumalo and the team operated according to the strictest standards of professionalism when engaged in securing accountability from those who sell drugs and choose to harm the communities where they choose to operate. We rely on law enforcement to act with equity and fairness.”

The foundation added that having full confidence in Khumalo’s innocence, it would allow the law to take its course. “Accordingly, Xolani has handed himself over to the police. Xolani and the Xolani Khumalo Foundation respect the laws of the Republic and reject all forms of vigilantism. Xolani, having completely operated under the law, will willingly submit to the law.” Khumalo has been candid about his fight against drugs in South Africa since his show made headlines for raiding drug-infested areas.

He recently took his fight to the Union Buildings, to submit a memorandum asking the government to implement a national drug master plan with immediate effect. “We want them to implement a national drug master plan with immediate effect because the more we wait, the more our nation dies,” said Khumalo. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Louw Mjonondwane confirmed that Khumalo handed himself over to the authorities at the Katlehong North police station yesterday morning. He is expected to return to the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on October 19 to face charges of murder.