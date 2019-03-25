Former PAC member and Apla commander Kenny Motsamai, now with the EFF, demands full freedom in order to hold public office.

Kenny Motsamai, who received a life sentence for killing a white traffic officer during apartheid, has justified his actions as correct in trying to get his criminal record expunged ahead of a possible Parliamentary post. “You must kill a white man because they were killing our people. You must understand that, when we joined Apla, you are a freedom fighter. I was fighting for liberation. I was not a common criminal,” charged Motsamai.

The constitution stipulates that people who have served more than 12 months’ imprisonment are disqualified from holding high public office for five years from the completion of their sentence.

Motsamai received parole in 2017 after being sentenced to life for the 1989 murder of a white traffic officer in Rustenburg during an operation of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla), the former military wing of the PAC.

But Malema, who was speaking on Thursday at an EFF Human Rights Day rally in Sharpeville - the site of one of apartheid’s most brutal massacres, which claimed 69 lives in 1960 - said the party would be sending Motsamai to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and getting his record expunged as the former Apla man was a political prisoner akin to Nelson Mandela.

“Kenny Motsamai is a revolutionary, and in a revolution you shoot to kill, which is what he did,” Malema said.

Motsamai, who left the PAC for the EFF last year, agreed with Malema, saying he never fought the ANC, but rather the apartheid system.

“I went there with operations, as a commander of Apla, and I salute the PAC for building me to what I am today,” Motsamai said.

He added that people who criticised him and the EFF for wanting to abolish his criminal record and send him to the NCOP should remember that apartheid had been declared a crime against humanity by the UN, which he said he was fighting.

“All the people who were fighting against apartheid are not criminals. No one can stand in front of me or the EFF and tell me I was not a political prisoner,” Motsamai said.

