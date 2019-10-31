Young black talent won big at the recent Avi Awards that honours those making positive contributions in the aviation industry.
A Grade 10 teenager from Ga Rankuwa scooped an award in the recent the High School category awards while local aviation innovation company, Sentian Aerospace won the Overall Winner and SMME Winner for the design of its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that can carry up to 15kg of payload over 1400 kilometres nonstop.
Seventeen-year old Samuel Nkgoeng for his unique concept of lowering a wind turbine in an aircraft to provide energy to power small electrical items.
Nkgoeng is a pupil at NM Tsuene High School in Garankuwa and he received R2500 for his efforts.
Sentian won R100 000 for being overall winners as as well R2500 for also winning the SMME category.