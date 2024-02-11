Your dress-sense could get you dumped on your first date, says survey

With Valentine’s Day approaching, discussions about dates, gifts, trips, and other topics have become more exciting, with many people planning to make the day special for their loved ones. According to Hinge, a popular dating site, the search for love also elevates, with 35% more dates scheduled on Valentine’s Day than any other day, while Tinder sees a staggering 11.4 million more messages received from January to February 14.

Many people find the month of love rush to be stressful, from setting up a date to planning the ideal evening — all of which could be derailed by your outfit selections. The experts at BestBettingSites.com, a leading comparison site, surveyed 3 000 people worldwide to find the top fashion faux pas you should avoid on Valentine’s Day to increase the likelihood of a successful date and increase your chances of getting a second date. According to key study data, around one-third of people will decline a second date due to fashion discrepancies.

Wearing a full tracksuit is the most obvious fashion red signal on first dates, followed by full designer outfits and crocs. When looking for a companion, one in nine people considers bad fashion sense to be a non-negotiable deal-breaker. Most Gen Zers cannot tolerate a partner who has opposing dress preferences, although Millennials are more easy-going.

According to BestBettingSites.com, maximalism is the most fashionable trend to stay away from, with a significant 28% of respondents saying they won’t compromise on it. When it comes to making an impression on a first date, street wear comes in second, and grunge styles — think huge T-shirts and baggy jeans — give 26% of people the creeps. “Although the majority of respondents (30%) don’t give a damn about their partners’ wardrobe choices, another 24.8% — roughly one in four— trail closely behind and believe that a partner’s sense of style is fairly significant.