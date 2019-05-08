A DA supporter outside Glenvista High School. Picture: Tebogo Monama

Johannesburg - Long queues and the cold weather didn’t stop people from coming out to vote at Glenvista High School in Mulbarton. Outside the voting station, people were met by political parties in their final bid to convince voters that their organisations deserved the "X".

One voter JJ Ackerman said voting was painless. “I’m sick and it was easy for me get to the front and be assisted. The ballot paper was long but easy to understand. It’s self-explanatory and the writing and pictures were big. Everything was in alphabetical order so that made it even easier.”

Ackerman said she voted because she cares about the country. “I have faith in this country and the young people. I believe in unity and I support this country and believe in change.”

A supporter mans the EFF table outside Glenvista High School. Picture: Tebogo Monama





Though it started raining just before midday, streams of people continued arriving at the voting station.

Kitso Molepo, a volunteer for the EFF manning a table outside the station, said: “I am very happy with the turnout. I am happy to see so many young people coming out.”

A voter outside Genvista High School. Picture: Tebogo Monama





DA youth activist Laigon Cornofsky said so far, there were no issues at the station. “The voting station has been very busy since it opened. This community is very tightly-knit and they always come together to vote for change.”

The ANC declined to be interviewed.

The Star