Reggae artist Menelik Nesta ‘Don Dada’ Gibbons was the first African signed to Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong International label. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Meneilk Nesta Gibbons believes being named after reggae pioneer Bob Marley has a lot to do with his own success which saw him signing on to the star’s record label. The 32-year-old Zimbabwean, also known by his stage name Don Dada, believes being named after the Jamaican star has led him to build an international music career. The two share the name Nesta.

Gibbons said his mother, Layla, met Marley in the 1980s.

“My mother told me she had no idea who Bob Marley was when she met him on the streets of Harare in 1980 (the same year he performed at Zimbabwe’s Independence Day celebrations). She said they had a brief but impactful conversation.”

She said Marley asked her about the Ethiopian emperors but she couldn't answer. At the end of the conversation he instructed his mother to name her first son after him.

"I was born seven years later and named Meneilk after Ethiopian emperor Menelik and Nesta from Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley,” said Gibbons.

He believed the name had led him to reggae music.

“Everything that has happened in my life feels like it was meant to be. It goes towards the same direction as his (Marley),” said Gibbons.

In 2017, Gibbons performed at Zimbabwe's second president's inauguration.

He believes this followed in the footsteps of Marley, who performed at Robert Mugabe’s inauguration in 1980.

At Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration, Gibbons performed Zimbabwe Kubatana alongside Seed_Under, a song he wrote in celebration of a post-Mugabe Zimbabwe.

In February, he became the first African to perform at the internationally-acclaimed Marley Tribute Concert in Jamaica.

The reggae star died in 1981.

In making his dream a reality, Gibbons sold his car for R60000 to buy air tickets to fly to Jamaica.

He was also the first African artist to sign a distribution deal with the Tuff Gong record label, which was founded by his namesake.

Gibbons said that the label offered the deal to him.

He moved to Joburg in 1995 before starting his music career at the age of 13 as a hip hop artist before switching to reggae.

“Growing up in a family that followed reggae music, I wouldn't say I switched genres. All my songs always had a reggae feel to them. I have just chosen to focus more on reggae because I feel it brings social cohesion,” he said.

Gibbons was nominated for the Zim Hip Hop’s Best in Diaspora Awards in 2017 while his song Viva Mandela was also well-received on music streaming platforms.

He also recorded a song about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela after her death last year.

He released his first album in 2016 and was busy on a double CD album that would consist of reggae and hip hop. “One CD will be the mind, the other one will be the heart,” he said.