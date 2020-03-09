Zizipho's ZiiApparel stand out from the crowd

Zizipho Mgxothwa, 26, did not plan to become a fashion designer until she sat in front of a sewing machine. She says growing up she dreamt of being an architect because she was at a technical school. The Bloemfontein-based fashion designer said she did not know she loved fashion designing until she sat in front of a sewing machine and started sewing. The fashion designer said she started ZiiApparel a year after graduating from university in 2017. “Initially I went for an internship with a fashion designer for three months,” she said.

The young designer said it was when she was in the internship she woke up one morning and decided to start her own brand.

“I woke up one day and decided I am no longer going there, I am starting my own brand,” she said.

Mgxothwa said her business is self-funded and is a tailor-made clothing store.

“If you want a specific garment made for you, we can discuss the garment and then take it from there,” she said.

So far, she has dressed Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Earth International 2018 Margo Fargo and has plans for more high-profile people.

She said she designs her clothing based on comfortability.

“I make the simplest clothes, but they have to make you stand out from the crowd. Either the pattern or the fabric.

“I think comfortability is the most important aspect when I design; someone has to ask where did you get that,” she said.

Mgxothwa said she also offers sewing classes for anyone who wants to learn a new skill.

“The classes are for those people who have always wanted to learn how to sew and make their own clothes, or are taking a gap year or can’t afford to go to fashion school. I teach people how to make clothing from scratch,” she said.

The classes are on a three-month basis and registration is online at R350, while for the duration you pay R650 a month for Fridays and Saturdays.