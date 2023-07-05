Zodwa Wabantu stirs it up in an erotic video

Johannesburg - After being out of the limelight for quite some time, Zodwa “Zodwa Wabantu” Libram has caused a stir with an erotic video that is doing the rounds on social media. In the video shared, which has sparked controversy about African spirituality and sangomas, the dancer, who is known for performing stripteases, can be seen half-naked while some of her fans are skimming parts of her body.

While this is no shocker, as she regularly makes appearances half-dressed, the recent video has received a hail of criticism after her disclosure that she is a traditional healer. This has also cast doubt on the narrative of modern-day traditional healers, as many have argued that they expect the dancer to dress more conservatively. Libram shared pictures and a video on her Instagram account and captioned it: “Guys, you still worry about me and live your best lives O- # You ain't coming out alive in this life!”

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai was among the social media users who flooded Twitter with comments that denounced the exotic dancer. “Zodwa lies under aboPastor Bushiri and Forex traders like aboHush Puppy. Not African spirituality... I'm sorry, guys. No means no,” says Mazwai. “Just like there are fraudulent pastors, there are fraudulent sangomas.”

Gogo Maweni is enlisted among popular traditional healers who have been accused of perpetuating a narrative that equates African spirituality with witchcraft. Maweni shared pictures of a traditional medicine she sells, explaining that it gives women power over men in relationships and can also be used to make them puppets. She pointed out that when using the medicine, a man will never have an erection for anyone other than the one using her medicine.

“Isidliso Sothando (he becomes your puppet and you are the puppet master) vs. Isidliso Sangaphansi (he will never have an erection for anyone else but you... alivuki),” Gogo Maweni shared. Her followers criticised her and said: “With due respect, is it possible to speak a lot about the power of healing from African herbs, guiding us on what to take or get from your chemist for sickness like cough or diarrhoea? I find this kind of post perpetuating this thing of likening our spirituality to witchcraft,” said Mnunuzi @HarpyOne. Kgosi Khongo also echoed the sentiments shared about witchcraft, further highlighting that there needs to be a contrast between healing and witchcraft.