Zodwa Wabantu’s new exotic ‘pet’ causes a ssstir

Johannesburg - Known for making headlines for how she dresses up and her sensational dancing, Zodwa Wabantu caused a stir again on social media. The exotic dancer and performer Zodwa Libram, affectionately known as Zodwa Wabantu, set tongues wagging after showing off a snake on social media, sparking conversations about modern traditional healers and snakes.

Despite this not being the first viral video on a subject about a snake, it seems the dancer has shown consistency in her love for snakes. Wabantu shared a video on Instagram with a snake wrapped around her and captioned it: “Thwala Nawe🤣🤣🤣❤️ Ngiyovuselela 20.” In the video, she jokingly introduced the snake as hers to thousands of her followers.

Gogo Maweni, who has also shown fond love for snakes, commented and said: “Snake Gang”. The popular dancer shared the post a few weeks after her ban in Lesotho after spiritual leaders claimed they could not compromise their values for her indecent performances. The statement shared by Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Lebona Lephema, explained that her conduct violated their Christian values and why Libram was banned from entering the country.

“Please be advised that the South African lady known as Zodwa Wabantu, whom you have invited to Lesotho, will be denied entry into the country. “Zodwa is known to perform without wearing anything decent in public, conduct that amounts to public indecency. “In terms of our Panel Code Act 2010, Section 56 thereof, a person who creates or takes steps in any indecent spectacle or performance, or who does in public or private any indecent act that is calculated to offend any reasonable member of the public, commits a crime. We are not prepared to wait until a crime is committed.

“Apart from the fact that our Penal Code criminalises public indecency, Lesotho is a Christian nation that jealously guards and/or cherishes its Christian values, and as a Christian nation, we are not prepared to compromise our Christian values.” This is not the first time Wabantu has been banned from a country as a result of her explicit dance videos online. Last year, she was banned from performing at an amapiano festival in Blantyre, Malawi, by the Malawian Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Department censorship board after a review of her dance videos.

Somizi is among the celebrities who were also denied entry into another country because of his sexual orientation. Mhlongo was scheduled for a visit to Zimbabwe following an invitation by Gava Restaurant, a prime eatery in Harare, before the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe wrote to the president’s office and other ministries, including tourism and foreign affairs, saying: “Somizi is a homosexual; hence, according to our people-driven constitution, Zimbabwe doesn’t tolerate homosexuality.”