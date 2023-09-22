Zozi Tunzi and Lawrence Maleka to host this year’s Saftas

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, and actor and media personality Lawrence Maleka have been announced as hosts of the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) set to happen on September 30 . The announcement was made on X, sparking excitement, with the pair known for being charismatic and attention-commanding on screen.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your SAFTAs17 hosts are Zozibini Tunzi and Lawrence Maleka! The SAFTAs team is excited and ready to bring you an entertaining show on 30 September 2023 at 20:00 on S3 and Mzansi Magic (channel 161). It’s a date.” Tunzi is not new in the world of hosting, as she recently hosted the ninth annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in Lagos, Nigeria alongside Nigerian media personality Ik Osakioduwa. Maleka has also bagged a nomination for best actor in a telenovela at the Saftas.

The actor is known to have hosted major shows such as “Big Brother Mzansi” and “Big Brother Titans”, among many others. “Big Brother Titans” is the joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother franchise. The Saftas honour, celebrate, and promote the creativity, quality, and excellence of South African film and television talent and productions, and serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent in the industry.