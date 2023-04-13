The newly-elected King of the Zulu Nation, King Misuzulu, is healthy and strong despite reports of him being unwell. The Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has cleared the air regarding the health status of the Zulu King, Misuzulu, who was reported to be taking strain.

This comes after news reports indicated that Buthelezi had asked members of the clergy to pray for the king. In the video, Buthelezi said there were rumours that had been circulating about the king as the cause for his health problems. Earlier on Wednesday, Cardinal Wilfred Napier led a delegation of religious leaders to St Mary’s church in Nkonjeni in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal to pray for the king’s health.

However, on Wednesday, in a statement issued by his secretary Liezel van der Merwe, the former leader of the IFP, denied that the king had taken ill and was unwell. Van der Merwe said Buthelezi had attended a prayer service on Tuesday at St Mary’s Anglican Church in Nkonjeni, where he received 55 church leaders from various denominations affiliated with the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council. Van der Merwe said Buthelezi’s conversation with the clergy had been taken out of context and thus became a source of confusion for the many concerned South Africans.