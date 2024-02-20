Zuma not mobilising along tribal lines-MK member

It is grand political opportunism by the ANC to accuse former president Jacob Zuma of being a tribalist, former Robben Island prisoner and member of the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, Pat Matosa said on Tuesday. Matosa said it was a clear weakness and a failure of the ANC to counter Zuma’s political tactics through accusations of tribalism. The former president and a high ranking member of the ANC from its banned days, recently joined the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, and been accused of mobilising along Zulu tribal lines.

But Matosa countered the allegation, explaining: “The MK Party has designed its political battlefield from the military battlefield to form a triangle. The choice of KZN, Mpumalanga, Gauteng gives the Party maximum political benefits. “First, both KZN and Gauteng constitute more than half of the RSA voters,” he said adding that all three provinces had almost a single common language - Nguni. “The public face of the organisation by assumption, is Comrade President Zuma. In these three provinces, Comrade President Jacob Zuma doesn’t need an interpreter. Audiences get the essence and gist of the message first hand without any interpretation. This gives the party a great political advantage.”

“Does this political triangle battlefield indicate the elements of tribalism,” Matosa asked? The former Robben Islander said the answer was an emphatic “no”, saying that any mention of tribalism in this advantageous voters political battle field, was just “grand political opportunism” which was, he said, in essence admitting political defeat. “This political triangle is a shrewd tactic which other political organisations are unable to counter. The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is able to convert and transfer military battle field strategy and tactics to the civilian political and voters battle field,” Matosa said.

Activist and Citizens Forum spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, described the MK Party as a big threat to the ANC, adding that Zuma would take a big chunk of ANC support in the coming elections. “I am definitely sure that the ANC is worried when they see the big numbers that the MK Party is pulling at their rallies, these people attending the rallies are ANC members and supporters, that’s why I am sure MK is causing sleepless nights for the ANC,” said Bloem. Last month, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) likened the MK Party to a cult which was formed on tribal bases.