Zuma summoned to Luthuli House to face disciplinary action, but ‘he will not attend’

FORMER president Jacob Zuma was yesterday given notice to appear before the ANC’s disciplinary committee at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters schedule for Tuesday. However, according to a political analyst, the governing party is playing to Zuma’s gallery, who, according to him, will get the sympathy he has been looking for ahead of the May 29 elections.

His charge sheet, on the main, includes two counts respectively that he is guilty of contraversing rule 25.17.17.4 of the party’s Constitution, stating that he collaborated with another party. “On 16th December, 2023 you addressed the Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP) in Soweto and you called on all South Africans to join you in dislodging the ANC as the ruling party. “When you addressed the MKP in Soweto on or around 16th December 2023, you declared your intention to vote for the MKP and actively canvassed for the MKP by calling on all South Africans to vote for the MKP.”

Count 2 found Zuma of contravening rule 25.17.13 of their constitution, meaning he should not have joined or supported a political organisation other than one that is in alliance with the ANC, “in a manner contrary to the aims, objectives and policy of the ANC”. “You appeared on the list for public representatives of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP), contrary to the rule because the MKP is not an organisation that is in an alliance with the African National Congress (ANC),” the charge sheet read. It read that he consented to be named on the list.

Zuma is number one on the election list of the breakaway uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). Zuma, who left his ANC presidency under a cloud, announced on December 16 last year that he would be campaigning for the newly formed MKP instead of his beloved ANC. However, Zuma has maintained that he is still a member of the ANC despite his assertions that he would be supporting MKP these elections.

On Thursday, a letter signed by the administrator of the party's National Disciplinary Committee summoned Zuma to attend a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. It states: “The disciplinary hearing of the charged member (Zuma) will take place on Tuesday 7 May at 10 am at Luthuli House.” MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, told Newzroom Afrika that Zuma will be ready and available to face the charges levelled against him.

He highlighted that the party will gather outside the ANC house in support of their leader. University of North West Public Administration professor, Dr John Molepo, said it was too late for the ANC to act as the damage had already been done. “I do not think the former president will come to the DC. He wants the ANC to dismiss him and gain sympathy to other members of the ANC. He has since been saying that he is a member of the ANC.

“Also, I do not understand why ANC took so long. They should have expelled him a long time ago. Now they give him mileage and, by extension, to MKP. “They took time to act on him. He has already done damage to the ANC. They should have long expelled him,” Molepo said. In a statement, the ANC confirmed the letter saying they were reaffirming their commitment to internal discipline and accountability.

“We can confirm we have formally notified Mr Jacob Zuma of an upcoming disciplinary hearing. This critical step underscores the ANC's dedication to its constitutional principles,” the statement read. The party further said the letter ensured that there was fairness. “The ANC constitution provides the framework for this process, ensuring fairness, due process, and transparency,” it read.

The party committed to transparency, accountability, and renewal, saying the process would involve introspection, learning from its past, and strengthening resolve. Zuma has been under fire from ANC heavyweights in recent days. Last week, former president Thabo Mbeki hit out on Zuma calling him anti revolutionary.