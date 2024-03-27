Zuma threat real, says PA leader Gayton McKenzie and Rob Hersov

Leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Gayton McKenzie says anybody who says they are not worried about MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is fooling themselves. While speaking during a “Daily Maverick” roundtable discussion this week, McKenzie said that Zuma is the wrecking ball of the upcoming general elections.

His sentiments come just as the MK Party won a case against the ANC at the Electoral Court after the ruling party applied to the courts in a bid to get the recently established MK Party to be de-registered by the IEC. “Jacob Zuma is the wrecking ball of this coming elections. They are all worried about Zuma. I am not subservient to the DA, and John Steenhuisen has got pre-94 tendencies. “Anybody that’s not worried about Jacob Zuma has not been paying attention or they are simply playing to the gallery. Jacob Zuma keeps people busy... At home, they are strategising on how they can stop him. He’s filling up places wherever he goes. So, I am not going to sit here and say he is not a threat,” he said.

McKenzie’s sentiments were also shared by political funder and businessman Rob Hersov, who in his last speech as a political activist, said Zuma was the most popular politician in the country. “Jacob Zuma is by far the most popular politician in this country, including in the Eastern Cape. I know most of you do not believe it, but it is true,” he said. Zuma surprised many when on December 16 he announced that he would not campaign or vote for the governing party and instead endorsed the MK Party.

Since then, Zuma has embarked on a vigorous campaign as the MK Party has set up branches and structures in all nine provinces. The ANC subsequently suspended Zuma without undergoing a disciplinary process, which is reported to only be taking place after the May 29 elections. The Zuma factor in the MK Party has seen the party grow in leaps and bounds across five provinces, with more new members claiming the party as their own.