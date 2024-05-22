Zuma’s daughter confident that the ANC will win the elections

Activist of the ANC and former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Thuthukile Zuma has urged young people to go and vote and defend their democracy. Zuma was speaking during “The Star’s” political dialogue at the Joburg Theatre on Wednesday.

“We will get a mandate from the people, we will need no coalition, we will certainly win the elections outright,” said Zuma confidently. The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) by Statistics SA (Stats SA) indicates that the number of unemployed persons increased by 330 000 to 8.2 million during the first quarter of 2024. According to statistics, unemployment has increased to 2 565 000 for the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and the majority was youth.

Zuma said the ANC was prioritising the issue of jobs and that they have already begun implementing it. She said for them it was important that people get to work and were productive so that the economy could grow and that people were taken out of poverty and inequality. “The first priority as the ANC in their manifesto is getting South Africa into work which is jobs, jobs, jobs. In our manifesto we say we are going to create 2.5 million job opportunities and we have already started that and not waiting for May 29, 2024. As you have seen in Gauteng with the Nasi Ispani programme, which has employed 90 000 people in different types of posts, some of them permanent, some contracts in different types of sectors.”

The Nasi iSpani programme had not been welcomed, especially by opposition parties such as the EFF and the DA. Last year, EFF leader Julius Malema said once his party won the elections, they would fire all those people hired in the Nasi iSpani programme. The opposition accused Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi of allegedly hiring ANC people in job posts created. Zuma said saying they will fire the people was a scary utterance.