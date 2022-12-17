Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Zuma’s grand entrance at ANC conference prompts many questions

Former president Jacob Zuma at the ANC 55th National Conference in Nasrec on Friday, December 16. Picture: Oupa Mokoena /African News Agency (ANA).

Former president Jacob Zuma at the ANC 55th National Conference in Nasrec on Friday, December 16. Picture: Oupa Mokoena /African News Agency (ANA).

Published 3h ago

Share

Johannesburg – Former president Jacob Zuma made his way into the plenary as a branch delegate, and his appearance has since commanded everyone's attention, with many showing support while others denounced him for his presence.

He arrived to a crescendo of pro-Zuma songs, which disrupted President Ramaphosa as he was making his political report.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some of the delegates were chanting "Wenzeni uZuma", which loosely translates as, "What did Zuma do?".

At a press conference on Saturday morning, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe explained why Zuma was at the conference, following a string of questions about his presence.

"He is a branch delegate. So branch delegates sit in spaces reserved for delegates from branches. So he is a branch delegate at this conference. If I were a branch delegate, I would be sitting with branch delegates. Of course, I am in the National Executive Committee (NEC), but he chose to sit with branch delegates because he is coming here representing a branch."

More on this

This occurred in the presence of over 4 000 delegates from across the country who gathered at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The conference – that runs for five days – is a watershed moment for the ANC as they are expected to elect new leadership and come up with policies to benefit South Africa.

Despite being delayed, Mabe assured the media the conference will wrap up on December 20, as planned.

Story continues below Advertisement

The party said the task of the elective conference was to agree on necessary measures to ensure not only the economy recovers and creates more employment, but that it steadily improves the lives of South Africans, particularly workers and the poor.

The Star

Related Topics:

ANCJacob ZumaPolitics

Share