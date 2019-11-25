The new Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter's appointment has met with criticism from the public because of his race.

I read that some of the commentators, subsequent to the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as the new CEO of embattled Eskom, were enraged by the appointment of a white male to this very demanding position. His professional skills and abilities were seemingly a secondary matter. The first point I would like to make is the terminology being used in particular the term “enraged”. I would like to think that this term be reserved for things like 23 people being killed in a taxi accident due to a drunken taxi driver behind the wheel of a clapped out vehicle with no brakes; or a child who has been gang raped by gangsters or a politician who has been shown to have stolen and embezzled billions yet continues to hold public office with alacrity.

Looking at the appointment of De Ruyter and the racial implications thereof by the many opponents of this action, I wonder if these same individuals would be enraged if, after a bad car accident, they were attended to by a white ER medic and then a white male trauma surgeon?

One of the principal reasons for the economic demise of South Africa is due to the fact that we have to choose colour over competence. We have too many examples of incompetent black individuals running SOEs and government departments, but we also have a similar problem with white people.

Fire them all regardless of colour and get people who can do the job and not fill some stupid arbitrary quota.