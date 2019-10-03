How far has Hollywood really come since #MeToo?









Harvey Weinstein. This week marks two years since the New York Times and the New Yorker published accounts by multiple women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fuelling the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and a drive to empower women who work behind and in front of the camera. Weinstein is due to stand trial in January on charges of rape and predatory assault of two women. He denies any non-consensual sex. Actors spoke about how much Hollywood has changed since October 2017. Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “I feel like men might be beginning to behave themselves a little bit better there is a new way of communicating, or a slight new awareness This job is not done. It will never be done, but I think there’s a way of communicating that has improved.” Brad Pitt: “We seem to work as a pendulum. We swing too far one way, then we find that sweet spot, and then we go too far back and we keep on this swing. But what is going on, which is positive, is that we’re recalibrating our relationships, behaviours and workplaces. It’s long overdue and needed, and it’s a good thing.”

Michelle Williams: “I’ve seen so many changes within my industry, but not just within my industry I see it at my daughter’s school. I see it in my friends’ places of employment. I see it everywhere, and it gives me great faith that the world that these girls are growing up in is going to be different.”

Angelina Jolie: “We have very far to go. I think even in Hollywood there should have been an independent inquiry There’s a lot of focus about what they say women want and I would say it’s not what we want.”

Kristen Stewart: “There’s this solidarity that is providing women with a chance to finally start telling their own stories and not being used as sort of tools to tell their stories through other people There are so many untapped resources and ways in which we can inhabit our own stories and repossess our narrative.”

Nicole Kidman: “Charlize Theron, Margot (Robbie) and I just did a film, Bombshell, which is about instigating change in terms of sexual harassment We hope that talking about it changes it for generations to come.”

Michelle Pfeiffer: “I think there’s been such a seismic shift in awareness. I think there’s a long way to go, but I do think quite a bit has happened. Already all the conversations I’ve had with women, we just didn’t have those conversations before.” Reuters