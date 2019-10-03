Weinstein is due to stand trial in January on charges of rape and predatory assault of two women. He denies any non-consensual sex. Actors spoke about how much Hollywood has changed since October 2017.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “I feel like men might be beginning to behave themselves a little bit better there is a new way of communicating, or a slight new awareness This job is not done. It will never be done, but I think there’s a way of communicating that has improved.”
Brad Pitt: “We seem to work as a pendulum. We swing too far one way, then we find that sweet spot, and then we go too far back and we keep on this swing. But what is going on, which is positive, is that we’re recalibrating our relationships, behaviours and workplaces. It’s long overdue and needed, and it’s a good thing.”