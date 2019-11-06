Let the euphoria brought by Bok victory lift spirits of 'chronically depressed' SA









South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena Friday got off to a bad start. The shocking news of the passing away of the erudite radio presenter and cancer fighter Mr Xolani Gwala was a shock to the system. He could handle any politician or interview with ease and create a vibrant and an informative show in no time. A loss to our nation. A dry Friday, in the dry North West province which in the evening, turned the tables with massive rains and thunderstorms in the key maize and cattle area of Potchefstroom. Was this thundering the rattling of the ancestral tribal “drums”? Great optimism now that farmers could start planting SA’s staple crop, white maize. FF Plus’ Pieter Groenewald recorded 55mm of rain in Stilfontein.

Moody’s held back the investment negative by millimetres and really some divine intervention here saved the Rand, interest rates and now a lower petrol price.

Saturday, the big day for the big match(es), and really, this took us all by surprise.

Expecting a close call, either way, Siyamthanda Kolosi (whoever spotted his talent is a genius), Rassie Erasmus and team did a superb day on lifting the dull mood that had afflicted South Africans.

Rassie, who I think is man of the match, planned well and summed up England as “peaked too early”. A lesson for many.

Compare Rassie’s victory and reception to that of his predecessors, Kitch Christie and Jake White. Rassie and Kolisi really have united SA, and on Saturday afternoon driving in Centurion and at OR Tambo departures, the rugby vibe among Africans was overwhelming.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the EFF with his Twitter comment praised Kolisi but should have asked for more rugby facilities and training in the townships.

The cherry was the Buccaneers (Pirates) and Chiefs in Durban, which went off very well.

Overall, the mood in SA is like a blockbuster Bollywood movie. Total distraction and involvement during the movie. For 80 minutes, SA was gripped (and Pollard’s penalty to England had me sitting on the floor).

Overall, Team SA prepared well, played well and delivered.

Let’s hope this mood swings through the rest of “chronically depressed” SA and seize the moment.

Carpe Diem.