Four armed men entered the Windsorton station and attacked and tied up two officers who were on duty before robbing them of their service pistols. These daring criminals continued to steal the 9mm pistols and two R5 rifles from the safe.
It must be stated it’s not the first time police have been robbed at a police station. How can we forget the mass killings of five police officers, who were murdered in cold blood execution-style last year at the Ngcobo police station? One of the guns that were used to commit this hideous crime had been stolen from another police officer in Butterworth, a few days before the Ngcobo attack. The motive for these attacks against police is to get their guns to use in serious crimes.
Our men and women in blue and police stations are increasingly becoming soft targets for criminals. Daily police officers are killed, attacked and disarmed by criminals for their firearms. If you look closely at these statistics, particularly home robberies, you will realise the most common weapons used in these robberies were guns. This tells you that there is a huge proliferation of guns on our streets.
Another shocking statistic is that of 580 000 incidents of street robbery, guns were the most used weapons. Guns are being used to commit serious crimes like murder, robbery, hijackings or in gang related crimes. The gun culture is on the rise in the country.