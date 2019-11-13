The late Senzo Meyiwa. File PIcture: Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Our criminal justice system is treading on very dangerous terrain, that of seeking to subvert the law and abandon its constitutional responsibilities. The case in point is that of the deliberate failure to bring to justice the killer or killers of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and allowing AfriForum to take over the criminal case.

There’s no doubt that the South African Police Services (SAPS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Departemnt og Justice have failed the nation for not bringing the case to its finality. The Meyiwa family have still not received closure.

It’s a national shame that the Meyiwa family had to run to AfriForum to seek justice. This should have not been allowed, not on the basis of what AfriForum stands for, but on the principle that no democratic state should set a precedent where such crucial constitutional duties are carried out by interest groups.