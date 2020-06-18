Letter: It's time for us to accept that June 16 hero Mbuyisa Makhubu is dead

Makhubu, who was born in 1957, is an anti-apartheid activist who is seen carrying Hector Pieterson in a photograph taken by Sam Nzima after Hector Pieterson was shot during the Soweto uprising on June 16 1976.

Makhubu has been missing for far too long. I met his mother, Nombulelo, in the year 2000 and we talked about many things including his disappearance. It is sad that she died without full closure on her son’s whereabouts. It is now 20 years since I last spoke to his mother and I think the NPA should just help the surviving family members to apply for a presumption of death order in the High Court so that the entire nation can find closure on the matter of Makhubu.

For many years we thought that he would return. Our comrades returned one after the other from exile since 1990. It is now 30 years since the return of exiles, but we are yet to hear from Makhubu. Maybe it is time for us to accept that he may be dead.

We owe our current successes to activists such as Makhubu.

May the souls of those who died rest in peace.

May the missing ones return back to the country.

Makhubu’s mother told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that she received a letter from him in 1978 and that at the time the letter came from Nigeria.

The nation needs closure on the life of Mbuyisa Makhubu. The sooner we get closure the better. After all, he was a son of the soil. He does no longer belong to his mother, but to the nation as a whole.