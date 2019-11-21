A reader would like Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to give the public a breakdown of his plans for 2020 and how he plans on tackling the relevant issues. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

The under-spending of R1 billion by the Gauteng Education Department shows poor financial planning. Perhaps Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education, could give the Gauteng public a breakdown of his projected plans for 2020. For example, how many schools are to be built, where and when these very necessary schools will be built, the number, and specific names of disintegrating schools that will be renovated (rebuilt) and refurbished.

Also, the number of schools to receive proper sanitation facilities, the upgrading of rural schools and where they are situated, and what he is going to do about the additional training of poorly trained teachers.

He should also lay out his plans on the introduction of the horrendous “sexual pleasuring” programme, his solution to the massive teenage pregnancies, the breakdown of law and order in schools, the lack of discipline and respect, and the raising of the standard of our extremely poor education system.

Lesufi should also give a breakdown of his much-vaunted “twinning” system that seems to have fallen by the wayside, as well as the progress of the “tablet” schools.