Letter: Releasing Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus was clearly an own goal for the justice system

On Monday, November 21, the Constitutional Court passed a judgment that shocked the people of South Africa when it ordered that Chris Hani’s killer be granted parole. The judgment was shocking because the majority of South Africans were and still are of the view that he should not have been given parole unless he disclosed the full details that led to the assassination of Hani.

This judgment is a spot on the grave of Hani and the people of South Africa. The judges should have taken into consideration that this case is not like any other. It has many unanswered questions and the failure of Walus to disclose this matter means that he is still unrepentant. The people of this country are angry, and unfortunately they don’t understand legal matters but they will take their anger to the ANC government. Many see this as the government failing to listen to the people. Perhaps this matter should have been treated differently by taking it to a referendum.

Only then would it have been fair to the people and the Hani family in particular. I still maintain that the Constitutional Court was not very fair in its judgment. * Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein.

