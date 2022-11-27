Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Letter: Releasing Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus was clearly an own goal for the justice system

In this file photo taken in 1997 Polish immigrant and convicted killer Janusz Walus is sworn in during a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Picture: Cobus Bodenstein AP File

In this file photo taken in 1997 Polish immigrant and convicted killer Janusz Walus is sworn in during a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Picture: Cobus Bodenstein AP File

Published 2h ago

Share

On Monday, November 21, the Constitutional Court passed a judgment that shocked the people of South Africa when it ordered that Chris Hani’s killer be granted parole.

The judgment was shocking because the majority of South Africans were and still are of the view that he should not have been given parole unless he disclosed the full details that led to the assassination of Hani.

Story continues below Advertisement

This judgment is a spot on the grave of Hani and the people of South Africa. The judges should have taken into consideration that this case is not like any other. It has many unanswered questions and the failure of Walus to disclose this matter means that he is still unrepentant.

The people of this country are angry, and unfortunately they don’t understand legal matters but they will take their anger to the ANC government. Many see this as the government failing to listen to the people.

Perhaps this matter should have been treated differently by taking it to a referendum.

More on this

Only then would it have been fair to the people and the Hani family in particular.

I still maintain that the Constitutional Court was not very fair in its judgment.

* Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein.

Story continues below Advertisement

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceChief Justice Raymond Zondo2022Apartheid

Share