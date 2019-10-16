Letter: The UN is useless on protecting human rights and enforcing security









In this file picture, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew) The critical situation in Northern Syria clearly exposes the balance of military power as Turkey moves to wipe out the Kurds. Every American president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump betrayed the Kurds at their critical hour, resulting in the massacre of Kurds on a massive scale. Air power will play a crucial role in this rapidly escalating conflict as innocent refugees flee their homes and the approaching military storm. The impotence of the United Nations in halting the level of violence is a shocking indictment of this brainless organisation. What is needed is an international judicial structure that is independent of the power constellation prevailing in the UN Security Council. The UN, both in principle and in practice, was the closest thing we would have had to a world government, coming together to tackle the challenges faced by all humanity. But it has become an utterly useless organisation when it comes to protecting human rights and enforcing security.

The UN failed to stop the invasion of Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Syria, which has resulted in the death of 2 million civilians and made Iraq worse than it was under Saddam Hussein.

It has no credibility.

The genocide in the Balkans occurred under the noses of the UN, who were incapable of protecting the innocent, the sanctions on Iraq which led to the death of millions, mostly children, occurred in the name and collusion of the UN. The genocide in Darfur exposed its impotence. How can the UN promote democracy and human rights when members like the US won’t even acknowledge a world court?

The UN must be restructured to bring a real sense of equity to the international forum.

As long as the US is bent upon unilateralism and ignores its international obligations and duties as the world’s only superpower, the UN will remain a feeble organisation.

The United Nations, like the League Of Nations that preceded it, was doomed to fall from the day it was born.

On disarmament, very little has been achieved. It seems that, today, more nations have nuclear weapons than before the non-proliferation act came into being. Some permanent members of the Security Council are quite selective in the kinds of nations they choose to prevent from acquiring weapons of mass destruction.

In 1945, the United Nations was founded amidst much euphoria. It was to be mankind’s “last best hope”.

The UN has done outrageous things in the past, as when it herded Muslim men into Sarajevo, methodically disarmed them and handed them over to be shot by militiamen; or when it ordered its commanding officer in Rwanda not to seize arms caches that were about to be used for the genocide, which saw more than a million Tutsis dead and many more disabled or displaced.

The UN has become an organisation which can churn out plenty of resolutions but is helpless in implementing them. The helpless people of Syria are on their own as they have been abandoned by America.