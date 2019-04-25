DA leaders with overalls they dumped at Luthuli House. According to the party, the orange overalls and the handcuffs they dumped are for the ANC candidates who “should be in jail no parliament. Picture: @Our_DA Twitter

The DA march to the headquarters of the ANC smacks of schoolboy antics. In the same vein, it’s unimaginable that Ajax Cape Town will march to Chloorkop for Mamelodi Sundowns not to field ineligible players in their league match.

Surely, it would make use of the rules of the game and not the other way round. That’s simple logic.

This means the DA should be seen for what it is, an AfriForum construct. It’s raising hopes that people can come together around a common purpose, but it’s unable to bridge the racial divide within its ranks.

No amount of red herring would conceal the fact that the DA’s federal council is too lily-white, failing to reflect the diversity and demographics of society in 25 years of democracy. After all, the ANC’s internal democracy is no business of the DA.

It therefore doesn’t make sense that the DA would march to give the ANC a heads up on its candidates’ list, when it should be on the ground campaigning to win elections with a landslide majority.

Or, should we expect the DA to march against other parties?

Methinks the DA is clutching at straws. The march proves a lack of strategy to make inroads into the ANC’s traditional bases.

Noting the DA’s electoral support is dwindling, it goes without saying that it’s desperate for sympathetic votes by hook or by crook.

A word of advice for the DA: start with your own candidates and then petition the IEC with what you have against the ANC to seek the appropriate relief.