Katlehong residents marching amid continued threats of looting of foreign nationals’ shops. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Mob violence in Johannesburg and elsewhere in Gauteng highlights once again the consequences of governance and economic failure. In common with several previous outbreaks of mob violence - notably the deadly 2008 riots that claimed 62 lives - the current wave seems to embody a strong element of xenophobia. The premises of foreign businesspeople appear to have been a particular target.

In this respect, it must be noted that senior figures in leadership positions at municipal, provincial and national levels have made reckless comments which could stir hostility. A mere week ago, Gauteng premier David Makhura indicated that his administration intended to stop foreigners from operating particular types of businesses.

However, the Institute of Race Relations cautions against ascribing the ongoing violence solely to xenophobia. What is at play is a toxic brew of frustration caused by unmet socio-economic aspirations, rising unemployment, grinding poverty and failing service provision.

This is exacerbated by the chronic failure of the rule of law. Premier Makhura responded to the violence by declaring that “we live in a law-governed society and any act of criminality shall be dealt with decisively and swiftly, regardless of nationality”. Sadly, this is often not the case, and malfeasant behaviour is often conspicuously unsanctioned.

On top of this is the highly divisive style of politics employed by some politicians and endorsed by many commentators. Appeals to racial nationalism act to legitimise hostility towards, and the scapegoating of ‘others’ - it should come as no surprise when the same debased logic is applied to an ever-widening circle of outsider groups.