I refer to the report in The Star, May 22: “New name a progressive step”, in which it was reported that former Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi had announced that after a three-year process involving the school governing body, the name of the HF Verwoerd School was changed to that of the Rietondale Secondary School.

I agree wholeheartedly.

Mr Lesufi commented that “everyone should perceive this as a progressive step towards a more progressive South Africa”.

Verwoerd was the chief architect of apartheid by which he imposed an inferior and very prejudicial system of education on Africans. It is, therefore, welcomed that the name of the school should be changed using a careful process of selecting a new name which involved all the relative role-players bringing about greater inclusivity.

Mr Lesufi commented further as reported: “My mission in this world is to reverse everything this man called Verwoerd has done to our education system. Other names like Jan Smuts will fall.”

Where I respectfully disagree with Mr Lesufi is in linking Smuts with Verwoerd.

I wish to present the historical record as I understand it from having read the biographies of Smuts, especially that by eminent historian, Sir Keith Hancock.

Smuts was initially a courageous freedom fighter and rebel against the British Empire in the Anglo-Boer war, a role in which he was fearless as a guerrilla fighter, and opposed British colonialism. Although after the peace of Vereeniging in 1902, he made his peace with the British and began to devote his efforts, with Louis Botha, to bring about reconciliation between the Dutch and British persons in South Africa which was, however, to the great disadvantage of African people.

These efforts resulted in the unification of the four erstwhile colonies by virtue of the South Africa Act, our first constitution of which he is considered historically to be the chief architect. Unfortunately, that constitution had a political colour bar which excluded, persons of colour from the franchise, with the exception of such persons in the Cape, where there was a qualified franchise.

However, this political colour bar also restricted membership of the Union Parliament to whites. In com- parison to the Cape liberals, like WP Schreiner and JH Hofmeyr (the elder), Smuts was a conservative in relation to so-called native policy, since these Cape liberals wanted to extend the qualified franchise to the northern provinces. Smuts, Botha, Hertzog and the Natal politicians were opposed to this.

This gave rise to a compromise contained in the South Africa Act of 1909, allowing each province to retain its electoral system.

Smuts, however, was to have an illustrious career in international affairs. When the Union was established be became a minister in the first Union government under General Louis Botha.

In World War I, he served in London in the British war cabinet. His ideas on maintaining peace after the war were conveyed to then US president Woodrow Wilson, and as a result the League of Nations of which he was thus also an architect was established at the 1919 Paris Peace Talks. When Botha died in 1919, Smuts became prime minister, until he was defeated by General Hertzog in 1924.

As indicated, Smuts was initially a conservative in relation to so-called Native Affairs and unfortunately voted in favour of the removal of African voters of the Cape Province in 1936, when he was deputy prime minister of the United Party, under Hertzog as prime minister.

In September, when the United Party split over whether to go to war with Germany, Smuts defeated Hertzog in a vote in Parliament and became prime minister for the second time. During World War II, he was once again a member of the British war cabinet.

He was, according to the World Book Encyclopedia, “mainly responsible for drafting the preamble to the charter of the United Nations”. The Smuts government from 1939-1948 was relatively the most liberal of all administrations, since the founding of the Union.

To in any way liken him to Verwoerd is a historical travesty.