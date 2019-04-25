Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

I abhor the politics and policies of Julius Malema, they are all centred on taking something and producing nothing. Malema’s blasting of Zimbabwean president Mnangagwa for offering to compensate white farmers for the land which was confiscated many years ago by “war veterans” shows just what a bag of hammers Malema is when it comes to cause and effect principles.

Malema cites the well-known facts that with no functioning economy, failing healthcare, education, decimated food production (commercial farming), infrastructure and not even its own sovereign currency, Zimbabwe is a completely failed state.

In order to be resurrected, it will have to be recolonised by the only country on the planet willing and able to come in and take over. It will have to become a colony of China. But even China might think poor old Zimbabwe is just a basket case beyond salvage.

Malema has not been able to rationalise that the reason Zimbabwe is in its current state is because its highly productive and efficient agribusiness, feeding the country, having surplus to export and employing large numbers of rural men and women, was stolen by a coterie of politicos just for the sake of owning land. Production was never part of the game plan by Mugabe and Mnangagwa.

Malema is a selfish populist with no idea on how a country works. He and his EFF are a threat to the very survival of South Africa.

The article goes on to say that President Ramaphosa has pledged not to entertain land grabs “outside the parameters of the law”.

What an incredible bit of political conniving. It’s a no brainer; make a new law which says that land grabs are fine and will proceed as normal. If that is the case Zimbabwe, here we come.