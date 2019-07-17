The author says the president's adviser, Dr Olive Shisana, attempted to introduce draconian changes after the public comment period had closed that would have all but destroyed the private healthcare sector. File image

All South Africans who value quality healthcare and freedom of choice should be concerned about government’s announcement that the Cabinet has approved the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI). When one considers the high levels of poverty and unemployment, the small tax base and the poor performance of the public health sector, it is difficult to envision how a centrally controlled and administered government-funded system that promises “free healthcare for all” is appropriate.

Adopting the scheme has the potential to wreck the weak economy.

The Bill has been surrounded by controversy since the Treasury revealed last year that the president’s adviser, Dr Olive Shisana, attempted to introduce draconian changes after the public comment period had closed that would have all but destroyed the private healthcare sector.

The consequences of this politically motivated scheme are predictable: the quality of healthcare provision will fall, more healthcare professionals will leave the country, the bureaucracy will be incapable of handling the huge volume of claims, and an intolerable burden will be imposed on taxpayers.

One of the main aims is to establish the NHI Fund, a centrally-controlled and administered state-owned entity, which will be responsible for all NHI-related payments. It will be yet another moribund state-owned entity, one that will be twice the size of Eskom, which the government has admitted is too large to administer.

Since the main funding will come from a surcharge on taxable income and a payroll tax, the NHI is nothing but a tax on labour. A payroll tax will always be borne by workers, either through reduced earnings or compensation or job losses. South Africa has a narrow tax base and it would be unwise to consider imposing another tax on overburdened taxpayers.

The centrally controlled NHI scheme will concentrate power in the hands of the state, leaving no room for the private sector to operate. The government will control the availability, financing and delivery of healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

About five million adults are members of medical schemes. They virtually all pay personal income tax and are employed by businesses that contribute to the fiscus through company taxes. Private medical services are subject to VAT, which is funded through medical scheme contributions or out-of-pocket payments made by the same taxpayers.

The citizens, who choose to spend their private money on medical scheme cover for themselves and their families, fund a massive portion of the public healthcare budget.

The government should finance healthcare for the poor and to create the conditions to allow a competitive private sector to supply services. The government could concentrate taxpayer resources on the destitute, while the private sector innovates and expands. This will be good for South Africa’s financial health and lead to better outcomes for the poor. It will not destroy the private market.