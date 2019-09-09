Suspected looters lie on the ground after being arrested in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. Picture: AP African News Agency (ANA)

We have witnessed a wave of criminality these past few weeks. These were very heinous acts against women and also violent acts against foreigners - not xenophobia, as some claim. Law enforcement agencies have failed us. Law enforcement is ineffective in our country.

South Africa is a state of too many laws but no order. This national culture and status must end.

Communities and law enforcement agencies must enforce the law instead of blaming xenophobia. They must not negotiate the enforcement of existing laws even with taxi associations and unions. The law must be enforced.

It is important to always remember that the Freedom Charter refers, in its preamble, to the citizens and voters of South Africa and no one else, including genuine refugees, when it states that “We, the People of South Africa, declare for all our country and the world to know: that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white, and that no government can justly claim authority unless it is based on the will of all the people”

Let us not misinterpret it to suit our tastes.

Unless leaders of communities, the Cabinet, leaders of government and structures such as the SA Council of Churches and the Human Rights Commission get their heads out of the sand of xenophobia and resolve the issue of illegal immigrants, we are doomed to witness recurrences of violence against foreigners every year.

Unless communities, leaders of business or the private sector and labour obey the laws, including on the employment of illegal immigrants, and assist law enforcement agencies to implement these laws, we are doomed.

South Africans must be made to understand that there is nothing wrong with refugees, legal immigrants and asylum-seekers. These are not criminals, as they are with us in line with the laws of our country.

However, everyone in the country and abroad, including illegal immigrants, must know that laws will be enforced effectively, order maintained and that criminality will not be tolerated. No one must be allowed to violate the laws of our country, especially the SA Immigration Act.

We, the citizenry, must put pressure on our leaders, especially the government, to urgently implement lasting solutions to crime, violence and xenophobia to ensure that these ugly incidents do not recur - ever.