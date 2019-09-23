File Picture.

In the ancient days, especially in rural areas, chairs and tables were rare commodities. Since elders spent their days sitting on the floor, mothers and their daughters used to kneel down so that they could be on the same level when serving meals to adults.

Now that we have tables, it is illogical to kneel down when serving people sitting at the table. Our lifestyle changes in accordance with the ever-changing environment.

Equally so, the Sabbath was reserved for rest and worship. However, the Sabbath was made for man, and not man for the Sabbath. God made law for man to do good and shun evil - to love Him and His people.

We murder and rape because we have no love. Jesus healed a man on the Sabbath. When the worldly people asked him why he broke the holy Sabbath law, he asked them: “Is it right on the Sabbath to do good or evil, to save or to kill?”

In the same breath, the rod was created for man, not man for the rod.

The apex court is appealing to us, modern people, to use love as a disciplining tool for our children.

The focus should be on correcting errant behaviour and not punishment.

Violence begets violence. If we allow spanking in this stressful and violent era, then we will have to turn our beloved country into a broad-based coffin manufacturing industry. If a furious mother beats her 4-year-old son to death for eating a younger sibling’s food, it cannot be right. We had better wake up.

No to violence against the future of our country: children.



