The attack left many asking if shopping malls were safe.
This incident at Menlyn Maine is not an isolated one. It is part of many violent scenes that have been playing out for years, including cash heists and armed robberies that have caused pandemonium as shoppers scatter in terror as shots are fired.
The festive season is upon us. It is during this time of year that families and their young children set about to buy gifts for their loved ones.
It is the responsibility of shopping centre management to not only lure them in for the specials on merchandise but also run campaigns on safety and reassure consumers that their shopping experience will be a good one.