FILE PHOTO: Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza claps after signing the new constitution at the Presidential Palace

Last week, a special envoy from Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza was in Harare to canvass support for his country’s admission into the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Burundian Foreign Affairs Minister Ezechiel Nibigira met Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and promised him that Bujumbura has a lot to offer the SADC.

The special envoy’s visit comes before an SADC assessment mission’s visit to Burundi at the end of May.

Questions have been raised about whether it will bring any value, given its chequered record on human rights and democracy.

Burundi is a member of the East African Community (EAC) together with Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

It is the only country in that bloc that has failed to ratify important treaties. Also, Burundi has not been contributing to the EAC budget, with reports showing that it owes the bloc more than $10 million (R145m).

More worrying is that there is political instability in Burundi. The crisis has led to the death of almost 1000 people and left hundreds of thousands displaced.

Burundi also stands accused of creating instability in the Great Lakes region, with Rwanda accusing its neighbour of harbouring a rebel movement. Furthermore, Burundi has been accused of gross human rights violations, attracting the attention of the International Criminal Court which has launched investigations. In response, Burundi forced the UN to shut its human rights office.

And it banned the BBC and VOA from operating in the country after the two media outlets raised red flags over its human rights record.

A key criterion for joining the SADC is that the country must show “commonality of political, economic, social and cultural systems with the systems of the region”. The applicant must also conform to the criteria approved in 2003 in Dar es Salaam, which includes the observance of the principles of democracy, human rights, good governance and the rule of law.

The African Development Bank’s East African economic outlook report says Burundi contributes less to the region’s growth due to political instability. According to the report, an unstable macroeconomic framework in countries such as Burundi has regional spillovers that constrain East Africa’s investment and growth.

Above all else, Burundi is a problem child in the EAC. A summit of the EAC heads of state in Arusha was postponed in December last year after Burundi’s leadership failed to show up. In December 2017, Burundi delegation failed to attend a key session of the inter-Burundi dialogue aimed at addressing the security and political crisis in the country.

The Council of Ministers meeting in February 2017 ruled out Burundi’s immediate admission to SADC, arguing it was politically unstable. Current events do not suggest any change in Burundi. If anything, it appears motivated more by the desire to seek political fortification from SADC members. And, it seems, it is afraid of its militarily-superior neighbour, Rwanda, which it accuses of seeking to effect regime change in Bujumbura.

It appears that is the motivation for Burundi. Thus, its application lacks merit, and should be rejected.