Loveness James, 22, and her friend Marriam Mbambichi, 25, both from Malawi, spent a night at a police station in Durban after a recent flare-up of xenophobic violence. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

A guaranteed way in which a problem will always beset society is to deny that it exists. Doing so drives it underground where it becomes invisible until it erupts into a more virulent form later. This is so with the recent xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

For some inexplicable reason, the government is trapped in the mantra of arguing that the problem is purely “criminal”, as if that renders it less serious - presumably also making it understandable - which negates the prejudice that motivates the behaviour.

It is inane to be arguing about whether the act stems from crime or xenophobia. The fact of the matter is that overly focusing on the motive for xenophobic attacks is a misplaced reaction to the problem.

What makes the assertion further problematic is that, ordinarily, criminals do not act in mobs, attacking whole specific communities.

They act in smaller gangs and do not care whether their target is a foreigner or South African. Therefore, the mass hysteria cannot be wished away as being perpetrated purely by so-called “common” criminals.

In many communities, the hatred is deep-seated and resonates with large numbers of people.

Why do the criminal mobs attack specific targets in communities rather than turn to other South Africans and rob them?

The reason is simple: this type of criminal violence is xenophobic and discriminatory on the basis of national origin.

It is difficult to understand why after so many years and after all the available and irrefutable evidence that some South Africans are xenophobic, the government continues to refuse to confront the reality.

One of the reasons is that the government wants to safeguard its image and reputation.

To acknowledge that xenophobia exists would be embarrassing.

This is foolhardy in the long term because the problem will not go away and will continue to crop up, continuing to tarnish the country’s image.

The other is an unpalatable one for the ANC because the fact that many South Africans can exhibit this “criminal hysteria” after 25 years of freedom is partly because the government failed to uplift the lives of many so-called “common criminals”, who are then prone to externalising their anger and frustrations by targeting vulnerable foreigners.

Just like the existence of racism and tribalism, xenophobia should be called out for what it is, if it is to be defeated.