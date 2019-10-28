OPINION: Drunk Nomahelele video is a cry for help and nothing to laugh about









Anele Ngidi. Weeks ago, there were some rather disturbing video clips and images doing rounds about a certain “Nomahelele” who, having evidently overindulged in alcohol, was rendered completely incapacitated. As disturbing as those images were, more concerning was the fact that most people seemed to find it funny. There was even a Twitter trend requesting people to name their favourite poison that brings out the “Nomahelele” in them. Subsequent to that, there were numerous other tweets and comments making fun of this occurrence. I was taken aback. I would have thought that something like this would be seen as a cry for help, not a matter of amusement. Alcoholism in South Africa is rife and each of us has seen it wreak havoc in at least one person’s life or household. According to an article in Business Day, the average drinker in the country consumed 30 litres of pure alcohol in 2016.

According to a study published in the BMC Medicine journal last year, 62300 adults died from alcohol-attributable causes in South Africa in 2015.

As is the case with social ills and challenges of any kind, it is the underprivileged that tend to be most affected.

Hence, it is unsurprising that the report quotes roughly 60% of all alcohol-attributable deaths as having occurred in the low socio-economic group.

This is also due to this section of the population not having adequate access to good healthcare and financial means. Related to this matter is the growing trend of the seemingly increasing involvement of our black brothers and sisters or the “influencers” in alcohol-related promotions or collaborations, such as ciders, wines, Champagne and gin.

Black financial success is something I will always root for. It has the potential to help put people on a better socioeconomic footing. But I would be lying if I claimed to be comfortable with some of this success being achieved at the expense of not just our youth, but also other spheres of society.

The truth is, without capturing the black market, alcoholic beverage companies in South Africa would struggle to exist profitably.

Recruitment of younger consumers so that by the time they are older and have the financial means to fund it, the habit is already entrenched.

For example, the influencers associated with the various alcohol brands command a following of tens of millions if we combine their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Social media is even more dangerous because of its ability to constantly bombard the audience with not just messages but also visual images.

What’s worse is that unlike TV or radio, audiences have relatively constant access to it with just one click.

While the age restriction is usually displayed at the bottom, in some of the social media adverts that I have come across the age restriction is barely visible. Rarely are there explicit warnings about the dangers of alcohol consumption.

Even if there were, they would hardly serve as a deterrent; as the main message tends to paint these beverages in a positive light, and thus sticks more. Also, for most people, if 98% of the message makes them feel good, the 2% barely matters.

Just like tobacco, alcohol is addictive and deserves to be treated with the same degree of contempt, instead of normalising or glamorising it.

While it is commonplace to celebrate with a drink, we need to start coming up with more nuanced definitions and images of success.

Many parts of our existence are broken already due to a dark and deadly system that deliberately sought to achieve just that. The high unemployment rate of 29%, the bulk of which affects the youth, only serves to further deepen our socio-economic challenges. Yet here we are, perpetuating a social ill that is effectively another form of oppression; and even more dangerously deceptive because it looks like freedom. Despite what we have been and continue to be sold, this lifestyle is anything but progressive.

It is contributing towards destabilisation of households, communities, society, and more specifically, the black nation. Therefore, instead of making light of this, we should urge the government to establish a task force aimed at unpacking the underlying the issues, and hopefully come up with sustainable solutions that can help contain this scourge.