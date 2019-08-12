We believe it is time that President Cyril Ramaphosa comes clean and is open with the nation about who funded his CR17 R1-billion campaign and who continues to fund him.

They say he who pays the piper calls the tune. And South Africa needs to be taken into confidence about whether there is or has been any reciprocation of favours for the funds that Ramaphosa’s campaign received.

The emails and financial statements revealing both the benefactors and the beneficiaries of his 2017 R1bn campaign throws up many questions about the ruling party, the sixth parliament and corporate organisations in South Africa.

From the moment Ramaphosa was inaugurated, skeleton after skeleton has found its way out of his cupboard and become the centre of battles between the head of the state and the Chapter Nine institution that is the Public Protector. These battles are of grave concern.

Ramaphosa rode to victory on the promise of clean government and a commitment to fix our economy.

Now we hear that his campaign was funded substantially by the CEOs of South Africa’s largest corporations. Why did the CEO of Absa, Maria Ramos - now appointed to the board of the Public Investment Corporation - pour R1-million into the campaign of an ANC president?

What did Johnny Copelyn, the director of news broadcaster eNCA hope to gain from his R2m injection into the campaign?

Similarly, what were the ambitions of the Oppenheimer family; a Sygnia board member; former Imperial Holdings CEO; Goldman Sachs Southern African chief executive; Phembani; GrovePoint Limited and Aspen Pharmacare among others?

How will Ramaphosa juggle honouring his promise of economic transformation to the masses of the poor who elected him and the giant corporations who funded him?

Our investigations show that funds from his campaign were directed to ANC NEC member Enoch Godongwana; his adviser Marion Sparg; Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya; former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana; former DA politician Grant Pascoe; Cosatu; and the Western Cape ANC, among others.

We ask for transparency so that the country can rally behind Ramaphosa in his mammoth task to take us forward to true economic transformation and service delivery so that we can stop being distracted.