A Unesco report, which examined the number of teachers that each country needs, found that sub-Saharan Africa needs an additional 6.3 million teachers if it’s to attain universal primary education by 2030. The Centre for Development and Enterprise predicted that South Africa would need to have 456 000 teachers by 2025 to offer quality education. According to the Department of Basic Education, South Africa’s public education system has 410 000 teachers. These teachers are employed in approximately 25000 schools across the country and are responsible for teaching 12.9 million pupils.

South Africa doesn’t graduate an adequate number of teachers to meet the supply and demand. Currently, the country’s initial teacher institutions graduate 15 000 new teachers per year. This is below the 25 000 mark required to maintain an effective teacher-pupil ratio.

But between 18 000 and 22 000 teachers leave the profession every year.

The Teaching and Learning International Survey published in July 2019 found that the average age of the South African teacher was 43 years.

The survey also found that 32% of teachers were aged 50 and above. This means that in the next decade, almost half of the current teaching workforce will have to be replaced.

In addition, South Africa is particularly lagging in producing teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.